Herd of wild elephants in China approaches Kunming city after 500km journey

BEIJING: A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, on Wednesday (Jun 2), defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres from forests to the south.

The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in a nature reserve, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

They have trekked nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months, and were within a few kilometres of the edges of Kunming on the afternoon of Jun 2, according to state television CCTV. Kunming has a population of about 8 million.

While it is unclear why the elephants are moving north, the Xinhua report said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan in recent decades.

Their destination so far is unknown as well. Experts believe the leader of the group might have led it astray, adding that it is rare for them to trek so far. ​​​​​​​

Over the past week, the animals drained a water tank, helped themselves to a corn field, and guzzled supplies after crashing into a barn, CCTV said. ​​​​​​​

Since mid-April, the elephants have wrecked around 56 hectares of crops, causing an estimated 6.8 million yuan (US$1.07 million) in losses, CCTV said.

No casualties have been reported so far, with locals attempting to guide the animals with food and by blocking roads with trucks. ​​​​​​​

The wild elephant population in Yunnan is around 300, up from 193 in the 1980s, reported Xinhua.