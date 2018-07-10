Singapore ‘knows what we want to do’ about High-Speed Rail: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said it has not yet given Singapore "full notice" of its intentions for the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) but that its neighbour knew what it wanted to do.

"As far as the Singapore government is concerned, we have not given them full notice yet, but they know what we want to do," he said at a news conference on Tuesday (Jul 10).

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question about Singapore saying Malaysia had yet to give formal notice on axing the project. According to Singapore, comments had only been made to media.

Pressed on what it was Malaysia wanted to do about the HSR, Dr Mahathir responded that the journalist should refer to press reports.