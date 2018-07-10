Singapore ‘knows what we want to do’ about High-Speed Rail: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the country has not yet given Singapore "full notice" of its intentions for the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) but that its neighbour knew what it wanted to do.

"As far as the Singapore government is concerned, we have not given them full notice yet, but they know what we want to do," he said at a news conference on Tuesday (Jul 10).

Dr Mahathir on the KL-Singapore HSR: "We have not given Singapore full notice yet but they know what we intend to do".

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question about Singapore saying Malaysia had yet to give formal notice on axing the project. According to Singapore, comments had only been made to media.

Pressed on what it was Malaysia wanted to do about the HSR, Dr Mahathir responded that the journalist should refer to press reports.

Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament on Monday that Malaysia has not replied to a diplomatic note sent on Jun 1 asking it to clarify its position on the HSR project.

"The public statements made by the Malaysian ministers, and Prime Minister Dr Mahathir himself, on the termination of the project have not been followed through with any official communications to us," Mr Khaw said.

Thus, Singapore has been “left with no choice” but to continue with its end of the agreement, he added.

According to Mr Khaw, Singapore has spent more than S$250 million on the project as of end-May. Another S$40 million is expected to be spent from August to the end of this year.



Mr Khaw has said that Singapore would exercise its rights to compensation if the HSR project was terminated.

