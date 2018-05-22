Malaysia to review high-speed rail link to Singapore, other mega projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will review the implementation of mega projects such as the high-speed rail line to Singapore, and a US$14 billion rail project connecting the country's east and west coasts, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday (May 22), citing the economic affairs minister.

Mohamed Azmin Ali also said the government will ensure projects that will be implemented in the future are transparent and open, without any direct deals, according to Bernama.

Advertisement

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to review some projects approved by the earlier administration, including the East Coast Rail Line - a 55 billion ringgit (US$13.84 billion) rail project that will link Malaysia's east coast on the South China Sea to Kuala Lumpur and the strategic shipping routes of the Strait of Malacca in the west.