Hindu temple will not be demolished, relocated until solution reached: Selangor chief minister

SHAH ALAM: The Sri Maha Mariamman Temple will not be demolished or relocated until a comprehensive solution is achieved, said the Selangor government on Thursday (Nov 29).

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari said that the state government was also willing to be the “middleman” in resolving the dispute over the relocation of the temple.

Advertisement

"Until a comprehensive solution is reached, I am giving the assurance that there will be no demolition of the temple," he said at a press conference.

He said the state government would also take into account the court's decision in seeking solutions to the issue.

"The Selangor state government is willing to mediate or initiate discussions with all concerned parties to ensure an amicable solution. There are several options proposed to the state government by other parties to resolve this temple issue in a thorough manner,” added Amirudin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amirudin, however, said the relevant parties including developers and members of the temple committee did not trigger or cause any commotion in the temple area before the decision was made.

"I am placing some conditions. After this, there will be no assemblies or any provocation, also all relevant parties must follow the instructions from the state government to ensure peace in the area," he said.

He added that talks were expected to commence after the current state assembly sitting or at the latest, by Tuesday, with all parties concerned focused on finding a comprehensive solution to the issue.

Amirudin said the discussions could be carried out in two ways - at the same table with all relevant parties, or separately.

"Through the discussions, the state government will also offer a number of options to the parties involved to ensure the dispute over the temple relocation can be resolved immediately," he said.

In Seremban, Negeri Sembilan chief minister Aminuddin Harun said the state government would adopt the same approach taken by the federal government when it came to building houses of worship.

The federal government has instructed that building of houses of worship must have the approval of the respective local authority.