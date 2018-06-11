History beckons as Trump-Kim summit kicks off in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to take place later on Tuesday (Jun 12) at the Capella Hotel in Singapore.

The encounter - the first ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - is significant as it could decide Pyongyang's nuclear future and security in the region.

Anticipation for the high stakes meeting had been building since Trump first confirmed on May 10 that Singapore would be hosting the event.

Trump and Kim: stark differences but some surprising similarities. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb/Roslan Rahman)

However just over two weeks ago, it seemed that the summit meeting would not go ahead after Trump abruptly cancelled it in a sharply worded letter. Trump said he would not proceed with the event following what he called “a trail of broken promises” by the North.

His announcement came a day after Pyongyang hardened its rhetoric by attacking US Vice President Mike Pence as "ignorant and stupid".

Following the boycott threat, diplomats from both countries conducted an intense flurry of talks, and revived preparations shortly afterwards.



It culminated in a meeting between Trump and Kim’s right-hand man Kim Yong Chol at the White House earlier this month.

Following the meeting, Trump told reporters that the summit was back on, as originally scheduled. He added that denuclearisation - and a formal end to the decades-old Korean war - would be on the table in the upcoming landmark meeting.



POSSIBLE OUTCOMES: END OF KOREAN WAR, DENUCLEARISATION

Trump and Kim Yong Chol had discussed formally ending the Korean War, which has been largely frozen since an armistice ended hostilities in 1953.

"We did discuss that, the ending of the Korean War. Can you believe we're talking about the ending of the Korean War?" Trump had said.



North Korea and South Korea are technically still at war, and around 28,000 American troops remain in the south, which the US supported in the conflict. And since 1953, there have been occasional clashes on the divided peninsula.



For Tuesday’s summit meeting however, Washington is determined that Kim should agree to what US officials call the "complete, verifiable and irreversible disarmament" (CVID) of North Korea's nuclear weapons and intercontinental missile programmes.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing on Jun 11, ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Image: Reuters)

A day before the summit, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that sanctions would remain unless the North commits to CVID.

"The complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," he said.



"President Trump believes that Kim Jong Un has an unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of our relationship and bring peace and prosperity to his country," Pompeo added.

In return, Mr Pompeo said Washington would offer "different and unique" guarantees "to provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearisation is not something that ends badly for them".

He refused to go into details. But North Korea has long sought an end to the US military presence in the South.

On Monday, a day before the summit, North Korean state media reported that Kim and Trump will discuss a "permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism" and the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula when they meet.

However, most expert observers are sceptical that the summit between the two leaders can lead to a rapid breakthrough, and Trump admitted it would be a long and difficult process.

"I never said it goes in one meeting. I think it's going to be a process, but the relationships are building and that's very positive," he previously said.

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Regardless of the outcome of the summit meeting, host Singapore has ramped up security and logistical preparations to ensure the momentous event runs smoothly.



Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it was “all systems go” and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam also expressed confidence that security is in place for the summit meeting.

Mr Shanmugam added that 5,000 home team officers, including officers from the Singapore Police Force and emergency response teams from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, have been deployed.

Security around the venue of the summit, Capella Hotel on Sentosa island, has been heightened in recent days.

Divers and navy warships have been spotted off the island and vehicles entering Sentosa have been subjected to increased checks.

Additionally, authorities have warned motorists to expect traffic delays and disruptions when using roads surrounding the “Special Event Areas” around St Regis Hotel and Shangri-La Hotel, where Kim and Trump are staying respectively,

Mr Shanmugam added that four people have been turned away at Singapore’s immigration checkpoints in the lead-up to the summit.

This includes former terror suspect Zeky Mallah, an Australian citizen who was denied entry on account of his "terrorism-related antecedents" and was placed on the next available flight back home.

