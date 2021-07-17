Malaysia to continue home-based learning until end August as part of COVID-19 curbs

KUALA LUMPUR: All schools in Malaysia will continue home-based teaching and learning until the end of August.

This decision was made after taking into account the current COVID-19 situation, as well as discussions with the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (NSC), said the country's Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement on Saturday (Jul 17).



All government and government-aided schools, private schools and education institutions registered with the ministry will undergo home-based learning.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 138 COVID-19 deaths - a new daily record, amid a surge in infections. There were also 12,528 new COVID-19 cases, below the record 13,215 infections seen on Thursday.

The ministry added that it will work closely with the COVID-19 immunisation task force to ensure the vaccination rate among teachers, administrators and support staff continues to be intensified.

As of Friday, a total of 253,366 teachers and administrators and 10,876 support staff have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Taking into account this vaccination rate, MOE has decided that schools will be opened in stages for face-to-face teaching and learning sessions from Sep 1, 2021.

“MOE will provide more details on the face-to-face sessions at least a week before schools are re-opened," the statement added.

The ministry said it will also take into account risk assessments done by the Health Ministry and NSC if there is a need to change the proposed date, with any changes to be notified much earlier.



The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in many parts of Selangor ended on Friday.

The EMCO, which required residents to stay at home after 8pm and most factories to shut, took effect from Jul 3 in many parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Sub-districts of Petaling, Damansara, Ampang, Cheras, Kajang, Sepang, Setapak and Klang in Selangor were among many others in the list.

