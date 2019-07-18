Honestbee to temporarily suspend Malaysia operations as part of restructuring

SINGAPORE: Online grocery and food delivery provider honestbee - which in May stopped its food delivery service in Singapore as part of a strategic review of its business - said it will be "temporarily suspending" its operations in Malaysia from Monday (Jul 22).

In an email seen by CNA, the service provider said the decision was made in the Singapore headquarters to "reform the honestbee business and come back to serve (customers) better in the future".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honestbee customers can still order their groceries by Friday to have it delivered during the weekend.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that we might cause, but worry not, we are already working hard to be back as soon as possible," the company said.

In early May, honestbee confirmed that co-founder Joel Sng was stepping down as chief executive officer as part of its "ongoing strategic review of our business", with the position to be filled by key investor Brian Koo.

A few weeks later that same month, the company announced it would suspend its food delivery and laundry service in Singapore "to optimise the business structure".

Advertisement

Advertisement

This came after the company in January suspended its concierge service for FairPrice products.