Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says his disqualification from Hong Kong poll 'invalid and ridiculous'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Friday (Jul 31) the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature were "invalid and ridiculous".

Wong said in a statement Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".

"Our resistance will continue on and we hope the world can stand with us in the upcoming uphill battle," he told reporters.



On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen candidates from running in a key election, including Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

