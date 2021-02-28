Hong Kong police say 47 activists charged with security crime

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police charged dozens of prominent dissidents with "subversion" on Sunday (Feb 28), in the single largest use yet of Beijing's sweeping new national security law against the city's democracy movement.

"Police this afternoon laid a charge against 47 people ... with one count of 'conspiracy to commit subversion'," the city's police force said in a statement.

The 47 people were arrested in January this year. They include 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64 years old.



"All the above persons are being detained and the case will be mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts after 11am (on Monday)," the police said in a statement on their website.