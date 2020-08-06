Hong Kong activists charged for taking part in Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG: Twenty-five Hong Kong activists were charged on Thursday (Aug 6) with taking part in a banned candlelight vigil in June, marking the anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen incident.

Those who were charged include prominent activist Joshua Wong, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and leaders of the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. They were formally charged with "knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly".

Lee Cheuk-yan, chairman of the alliance, was charged with organising the assembly on Jun 4 at the city's Victoria Park.

Thousands of Hong Kongers people took part in a ceremony to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident, despite the commemoration event being banned by authorities. (Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence)

The annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong usually attracts huge crowds and is the only place on Chinese soil where such a major commemoration of the Tiananmen incident is allowed.

But city authorities banned the event in June for the first time in 30 years, citing measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

"Clearly, the regime plans to stage another crackdown on the city's activists," 23-year-old Joshua Wong said on Facebook.

"As our voices might not be heard soon, we hope the world can continue speaking up for the city's liberty and human rights," he added.

All 25 are expected to appear in court on Sep 15.

