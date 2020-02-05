Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO

Asia

Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened followi
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER plane lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters, in Hong Kong, China Aug 14, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said Wednesday (Feb 5), as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and to share in our current challenges," Tang said in a video message posted online.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage on the Wuhan coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram 

Source: AFP/nr

Tagged Topics

Bookmark