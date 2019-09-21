Hong Kong airport announces special measures for rail services as protesters plan to block traffic

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong International Airport said on Saturday (Sep 21) it would limit its express train services amid protesters' plans to block traffic on Sunday.

Starting from 9am, airport-bound trains will skip Kowloon, Tsing Yi and AsiaWorld-Expo stations, and will only take passengers from Hong Kong station, said the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA).

City-bound trains will only stop at Hong Kong station and the city check-in service at Kowloon station will be suspended for the day, added AA.

The announcement came as Hong Kong faced another weekend of violent clashes between police and protesters.

Police on Saturday fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the town of Tuen Mun, in the west of the New Territories, where some set fire to a Chinese flag as others tore down wooden and metal fences, and traffic bollards to build road blocks, at least one of which was set alight.

Some smashed fittings at the Light Rail Transit station, dug up bricks and picked up stones from the sides of the tracks. Others turned fire extinguishers on the police, who made several arrests.

Earlier, dozens of Beijing supporters tore down the "Lennon Walls", made up of large mosaics of colourful Post-it notes calling for democracy and denouncing perceived Chinese meddling in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.



Authorities said they have begun controlling access into HKIA's terminal buildings.

"Only bona fide passengers with a valid air ticket or boarding pass for a flight in the next 24 hours and a valid travel document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings.

"Airport security staff and AA staff will be deployed to Hong Kong Station of Airport Express Line tomorrow to assist checks with travellers heading to the airport regarding required documents or proof," said AA.



The authority also warned against using fake boarding passes, air tickets or flight booking information to enter the airport's terminal buildings, saying that "such behaviour could amount to forgery or using a false instrument".

Car Park 1 of the airport will be closed from 9am due to "operational considerations".



