More than 100 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport

HONG KONG: Flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on Monday (Aug 5) as protesters in the city disrupted transportation services.



At least 105 flights at the city's airport - one of the world's busiest - were listed as cancelled on Monday morning after aviation authorities warned passengers about potential disruptions.



"The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed," the airport said in a statement.



The airport also said travellers should check its website and with their respective airlines for latest updates on flights.



Affected airlines include Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines, though most of the disrupted flights were with Cathay Pacific – which did not give a reason for the cancellations.

But the carrier's flight attendants union confirmed its members were involved in the walkout.

"Over the last 50 days, the government has been ignoring the demands of the people and using only police force to try to suppress voices, causing countless Hong Kong people to despair," the union said in a statement on its Facebook page.



The Airport Express train service was also suspended, according to MTR Service Update, an unofficial Twitter account run by MTR employees.



The flight disruptions came in the wake of a planned city-wide strike by pro-democracy protesters, who were hoping to ramp up pressure on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders.



The city has been in the grip of a political crisis over the past two months as protests and clashes broke out in opposition to a planned extradition Bill, which has since been shelved.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.