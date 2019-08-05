More than 100 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport

HONG KONG: More than 100 flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on Monday (Aug 5) morning as protesters in the city disrupted transportation services.



Affected airlines include Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines.

At least 105 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport's departure page on Monday morning.



"The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed," the airport said in a statement.



This comes in the wake of a planned city-wide strike by pro-democracy protesters, who were hoping to ramp up pressure on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders.

Travellers flying from HKIA were advised to check if their flights and seats have been confirmed before proceeding to the airport as operations may be affected by "potential circumstances".



The airport also said travellers should check with its website and with their respective airlines for latest updates on flights.

The city has been in the grip of a political crisis over the past two months as protests and clashes broke out in opposition to a planned extradition Bill, which has since been shelved.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.