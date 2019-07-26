Protesters rally at Hong Kong airport over controversial extradition Bill

HONG KONG: Protesters on Friday (Jul 26) kicked off a demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport to draw international visitors' attention to a controversial extradition Bill.

Armed with placards and flyers, hundreds of people crowded into the airport's arrival hall to protest against police violence during the rallies.

They also called for an investigation into the police's apparently slow response after pro-democracy demonstrators and commuters were attacked by thugs at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Yuen Long last Sunday.

At least 45 people were sent to the hospital after the incident.

Police have granted approval for the rally at the airport, but banned another protest planned for Sunday in Yuen Long. Organisers of this weekend's protest said they would go ahead with their march despite the ban.



#antiELAB @hkairport protest begins, with videos, flyers, placards, and a Lennon Wall to draw visitor attention to their plight against the extradition bill. pic.twitter.com/XQY84NjD66 — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) July 26, 2019

#antiELAB protestors setting up shop at @hkairport today to draw attention to int’l visitors on the mishandling of the extradition bill, police violence in June 12, & slow response to Yuen Long attack on Sunday. Police have given approval for this protest action. pic.twitter.com/rHrozNaryo — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) July 26, 2019

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday advised Singaporeans to avoid travelling to Hong Kong's airport and Yuen Long.



"In recent weeks, several large-scale protests have taken place at multiple venues in Hong Kong. Although mostly peaceful and orderly, cases of localised clashes following these protests were reported," said MFA.

"Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice."

Millions of people have taken to the streets in the last two months to protest against the controversial extradition Bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The city's chief executive Carrie Lam said the Bill was dead, but it has yet to be withdrawn.

The protests have since evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he hoped protests in Hong Kong would remain peaceful and China would show restraint.

Asked in an interview with Bloomberg television whether he was concerned about the possibility of China's military intervening in Hong Kong, Pompeo said: "We need China to do the right thing. We hope that they'll do that. We hope that the protests will remain peaceful. We think that's important."