Hong Kong airport deploys 'extra manpower' after protesters flood into arrivals hall

HONG KONG: Extra staff have been deployed at Hong Kong International Airport as protesters rallied over a polarising extradition Bill on Friday (Jul 26).



"In view of the public assembly held at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) today, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) and Airport Security have deployed extra manpower," a spokesperson for the authority said.



"Measures have also been implemented at the terminal to facilitate passengers and ensure smooth airport operations."

The spokesperson said airport operations remained normal as of Friday afternoon.

"The AA has activated the Airport Emergency Centre and has been working closely with its business partners to ensure normal airport operations," the authority spokesperson added.

Hundreds of protesters have rallied at the airport's arrivals hall to draw international visitors' attention to the Bill.



Armed with placards and flyers, they crowded into the airport to protest against police violence during the rallies.

#antiELAB @hkairport protest begins, with videos, flyers, placards, and a Lennon Wall to draw visitor attention to their plight against the extradition bill. pic.twitter.com/XQY84NjD66 — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) July 26, 2019

Some protesters, dressed in helmets and seated on the ground of the arrivals hall, held up signs calling on the government to withdraw the extradition Bill completely, while chants of "Free Hong Kong" reverberated around the building.



They also called for an investigation into the police's apparently slow response after pro-democracy demonstrators and commuters were attacked by thugs at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Yuen Long last Sunday.







Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

"The world has been watching us in the past few weeks," said Jeremy Tam, a former pilot and lawmaker who helped organise the protest with other aviation sector employees.

"We simply believe that the airport is the most direct way for all tourists to explain what is happening in Hong Kong."



Some protesters handed out flyers explaining the city's crisis to tourists.



Members of the public, tourists and pilots, flight attendants and other aviation workers signed a petition urging the Hong Kong government to prosecute the attackers in Yuen Long.

The Flight Attendants' Union for Hong Kong's main carrier Cathay Pacific had asked its members to "stand up for our human rights and be connected with the rest of the Hong Kongers" on its Facebook page.



An investment banker at a US bank told Reuters he had rescheduled his flight from Hong Kong to Beijing to another day, over concerns flights possibly being grounded should the protest escalate.



Millions of people have taken to the streets in the last two months to protest against the controversial extradition Bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The city's chief executive Carrie Lam said the Bill was dead, but it has yet to be withdrawn. The protests have since evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms.

