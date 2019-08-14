In photos: Hong Kong airport protests turn violent after standoff over suspected undercover officer

Hong Kong witnessed scenes of unprecedented violence at its international airport when protesters clashed with riot police on Tuesday (Aug 13) night, after a standoff over a man accused of being an undercover officer.



An unidentified man is shouted at by protesters during a demonstration at Hong Kong's International Airport on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

A protester pours water on a detained man, who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China, during a demonstration at the airport in Hong Kong on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

Protesters confronted and detained the man for several hours before the police arrived to help escort him to an ambulance.

A medical staffer helps a detained man, who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China, during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

An injured man is taken away by paramedics at Hong Kong’s international airport, late on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

Medics remove an injured man who anti-government protesters said was an undercover policeman at the airport in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters and police scuffled, with some protesters seen attacking police with batons and one officer pointing his gun at them. Police also used pepper spray to push the crowds back.

Riot police arrive to the airport during a mass anti-extradition bill demonstration in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

Police detain a pro-democracy protester at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

Pro-democracy protesters block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

Police clash with anti-government protesters at the airport in Hong Kong, China, on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Shortly before midnight, protesters also surrounded another man they accused of pretending to be a journalist, tied his hands together using cable ties and later assaulting him.

The man was later identified as a Global Times reporter by the editor-in-chief of the publication.









A t-shirt that reads ”I love Hong Kong police” is found in the bag of Fu Guohao, reporter for Chinese media website Global Times, during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An injured man who was suspected by protestors of being a Chinese spy is taken away by paramedics on a stretcher at Hong Kong’s international airport, late on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

The violence capped another day of demonstrations at the airport, which saw hundreds of flights cancelled or suspended for a second straight day.

All check-ins were cancelled on Tuesday afternoon, with some flights continuing to operate for the rest of the day.

A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departures gate during another demonstration by pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Wong)

Flag carrier Cathay Pacific urged passengers to postpone non-essential travel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

