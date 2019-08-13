All check-ins suspended at Hong Kong airport

HONG KONG: Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday (Aug 13) suspended all departure check-ins after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day, but some flights were still arriving and taking off.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly," the airport authority said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0830 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process."

"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport."

#HappeningNow @hkairport announces serious disruption has affected services. No more check-ins for flights today. #antiELAB protestors get their way for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/Wk8smbPId0 — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) August 13, 2019

​​​​​​​

