Hong Kong Airport Services apologises after workers filmed throwing baggage into cart

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Airport Services (HAS) apologised to passengers of its customer airlines after its baggage handlers were filmed throwing luggage from the conveyor belt into a cart.

In a statement on Saturday (Sep 29), a spokesperson said: “The company is aware of the footage and has taken it up with the outsourced supplier involved.

"HAS takes the handling of passenger’s property seriously and we expect the same commitment from all of our suppliers.

"We sincerely apologise to the passengers of our customer airlines in this particular incident. We have since reminded our own employees and our suppliers again about the proper handling procedures.”



In a video posted on Facebook by user Marcela Fernanda Solis Walker, two baggage handlers were seen flinging the bags, including boxes that appeared to be marked fragile, one by one into the cart.



The footage went viral after it was uploaded on Thursday and by Saturday afternoon had garnered more than 830,000 views and 17,000 shares.

Ms Walker wrote in her post: "This (is) the way that your beloved luggage is treated. I made the video this morning once my flight landed in Hong Kong Airport."



She added that she landed at the Hong Kong International Airport around 9am local time on Thursday.



