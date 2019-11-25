Hong Kong authorities seize US$3.8 million worth of drugs hidden in TV sets, luggage

HONG KONG: Hong Kong customs officers seized around 42.1kg of drugs worth about US$3.8 million at the airport on Sunday (Nov 24) in two separate trafficking cases.



In the first case, officers were inspecting two air express parcels from Malaysia that were transhipping to Japan through Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"About 28.6kg of suspected methamphetamine were found concealed inside five LED television sets," said the Hong Kong customs.

It added that this was the largest seizure of meth from the air cargo channel in the past three years.



Officers also inspected the checked-in baggage of a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman. (Photo: Hong Kong Customs)

In another case on the same day, officers inspected the checked-in baggage of a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman who had arrived in Hong Kong from Brussels on the same flight.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon inspection of their baggage, around 10.3kg of suspected ketamine and about 3.2kg of suspected cocaine were found.

The two suspects were subsequently arrested and investigations into both cases are ongoing.

"Customs will continue to combat cross-boundary drug trafficking activities through passenger and cargo channels at the airport through strategies of risk-profiling and intelligence analysis," said the Hong Kong Customs.

