Hong Kong authorities seize biggest rhino horn haul in five years worth US$2.1m

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities said on Saturday (Apr 6) they seized 82.5kg of rhino horn and cut pieces worth HKUS$16.5 million (US$2.10 million), the biggest haul in five years, as the Chinese controlled territory tries to tackle growing trafficking in endangered species.

The move comes after seizures by Hong Kong earlier this year of 40kg of rhino horns, 8.3 tonnes of pangolin scales and more than 1,000 ivory tusks.

The former British colony is one of the world's primary wildlife trafficking transit points, supplying an array of products including shark fins, tiger parts and rhino horn across Asia and into mainland China.

Customs officials said in a statement that they screened cargo from South Africa with Malaysia as its destination. The cargo was declared as "auto parts" but suspicious X-ray images were found over it.

Much of the trade supplies the traditional Chinese medicine sector. Highly valued rhino horn for instance is believed to treat issues from cancer to clearing toxins and curing hangovers.

The traditional Chinese medicine industry accounts for more than three quarters of the trade in endangered wildlife products in Hong Kong over the past five years, conservation group ADM Capital Foundation said in a recent report.



