Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city to extend social distancing measures

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Jan 19) the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of COVID-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.

Lam, speaking at a weekly press briefing, said the government would reveal details later in the day.

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions.

