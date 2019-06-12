Hong Kong leader calls extradition law protests an 'organised riot'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader hit out at protesters who battled police Wednesday (Jun 12) calling the clashes "organised riots" in her first comments since violence broke out over her government's unpopular plan to allow extraditions to China.

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China on Jun 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

"The rioting actions that damage peaceful society, ignoring law and discipline is unacceptable for any civilised societies," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement, her first comments since the clashes erupted.

"Its obvious that these are not peaceful rallies, but openly organised riots," she added.

In a brief evening televised address, Lam "strongly condemned" the violence and urged the city to return to normal as soon as possible.

In a separate interview recorded earlier on Wednesday before the worst of the violence, she repeatedly stood by the introduction of the bill, and said the time was right for it to be debated.

"I have never had any guilty conscience because of this matter, I just said the initial intention of our work is still firmly right."

She added that "perhaps it is impossible to completely eliminate worry, anxiety or controversy".