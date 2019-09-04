Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says will officially withdraw extradition Bill

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday (Sep 4) said that she will officially withdraw the extradition Bill that had triggered months of protests in the city.

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," Lam said in a video statement released via her office.

The extradition law would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The withdrawal of the draft legislation was one of the protesters' key demands. Lam had declared the Bill "dead" in July, but stopped short of withdrawing it.

Opponents of the Bill saw it as a threat to the rule of law in Hong Kong, putting people at the mercy of China's justice system.

What started off as demonstrations to the Bill later evolved into a wider democracy campaign involving clashes between protesters and police, in the biggest challenge to China's rule of Hong Kong since its 1997 handover from the British.

Apart from the full withdrawal of the Bill, protesters also want a commission of inquiry into alleged police brutality in the handling of protests, as well as for Lam to resign.

The Hong Kong leader said at a press conference on Tuesday that she had no intention of stepping down, saying she had "not even contemplated" discussing her resignation with the Chinese government.

This was in contrast to an audio recording of her telling business leaders that she wanted to quit over three months of unrest in the semi-autonomous city.

