Embattled Hong Kong leader unveils measures to ease housing crunch

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced measures aimed at easing a housing shortage on Wednesday (Oct 16) as she battles to restore confidence in her administration and address widespread discontent after four months of anti-government protests.

Lam had earlier been forced to abort her annual policy address after some lawmakers jeered as she began speaking, causing an unprecedented cancellation of the speech in the legislature of the Chinese-ruled city.

The Beijing-backed Lam later gave her speech over a video feed, saying her government would drastically increase the number of housing projects and accelerate the sale of public housing schemes.

Anger over sky-high property prices, especially among the young, is widely believed to have fuelled the at times violent protests that have rocked the city for months.

Lam, who has rejected calls to step down, said about 700 hectares of private land in the city's New Territories would be brought back into public use under what is known as a land resumption ordinance.

A further 450 hectares was earmarked for "resumption", she said.

The measures are among the boldest in recent years to take back large tracts of land held by a handful of powerful developers.

Major developers, including Henderson Land, New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties, are sitting on “no less than 1,000 hectares” of agricultural land, according to government estimates.

Before Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, the colonial administration often deployed the ordinance to take property for public use, offering compensation to landowners.



"ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS" IS BEST FOR HONG KONG: LAM

Lam said in her pre-recorded speech that her government will continue to uphold the "one country, two systems" formula.

Any acts that advocate Hong Kong’s independence and threaten the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests will not be tolerated, she said.

"In the 22 years since Hong Kong returned to the motherland, 'one country, two systems' has proven to be the best system for ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong," Lam said.

As long as Hong Kong adheres to this principle, it will be able to "get out of the impasse", she added.

Lam also spoke about the impact of more than 400 protests in the past four months on the city, saying more than 1,100 people have been injured and 2,200 arrested.

The continued violence and spread of hatred will damage the city's core values, she said.

"People are asking: Will Hong Kong return to normal? Is Hong Kong still a place we can live in peace?"

FIVE DEMANDS

Earlier, pro-democracy lawmakers shouted "five demands, not one less" as they heckled Lam, who faces immense pressure to regain trust and resolve the city's biggest political crisis in decades, in a disruption that forced the meeting to be adjourned twice.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam prepares to deliver her speech as slogans which read "Five demands, not one less" are projected on the wall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Oct 16, 2019. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

The dissenting legislators managed to project the call for "five demands, not one less", which has become one of the protest movement's rallying cry, onto a backdrop behind Lam as she tried to deliver her speech.



The demands include universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into what they say has been excessive force by police in dealing with demonstrations.

Some of the protesting lawmakers wore masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping inside the chamber.

A pro-democracy lawmaker wears a mask of Chinese President Xi Jinping as they shout a slogan while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives a speech at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Lam was speaking hours after the US House of Representatives passed three pieces of legislation related to the Hong Kong protests, drawing a swift rebuke from Beijing, which accused the lawmakers of "sinister intentions" of undermining stability in the Asian financial hub.

One of the measures, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, would require the US secretary of state to certify every year that Hong Kong retained its autonomy in order to keep receiving the special treatment that has allowed it to be a major financial centre.

Lam has ruled out making any concessions to the protesters in the face of escalating unrest, saying: "Violence would only breed more violence."

