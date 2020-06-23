Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will appoint national security judges based on advice

Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will appoint national security judges based on advice

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the opening session of NPC in Beijing
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 22, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Jun 23) she will not handpick judges for national security cases but will appoint them based on recommendations from a judicial body that advises her on such designations.

READ: EU warns China over Hong Kong security law

READ: Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for judges in national security trials

Chinese state media unveiled details on Saturday of a draft national security law that gives Beijing sweeping powers over its enforcement in Hong Kong, paving the way for the biggest change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, also said the draft law does not rule out foreign judges hearing cases related to national security, seeking to ease concerns over the city's coveted judicial independence.

Tagged Topics

Bookmark