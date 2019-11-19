Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says campus protesters must surrender

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled leader said on Tuesday (Nov 19) that protesters occupying a major university had to surrender if the three-day stand-off was to be resolved peacefully.

In her first public comments on the siege at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), Carrie Lam said she believed around 100 people remained at the campus, surrounded by police who were trying to quell the unrest.

"This objective could only be achieved with the full cooperation of the protesters, including of course the rioters that they have to stop violence, give up the weapons and come out peacefully and take the instructions from the police," she told a press conference.

The government is "extremely worried about the dangerous situation" at PolyU, Lam said.

About 200 of the protesters who have left the campus are under the age of 18, and they should be treated in a “very humanitarian way”, she added.



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam addresses the media on Nov 19, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Dozens of protesters on Monday escaped a police siege at the university by shimmying down ropes from a bridge to waiting motorbikes.

In an apparently coordinated effort, thousands of Hong Kongers streamed towards the PolyU campus to break the siege, as clashes simultaneously raged with police nearby in Kowloon.

A new phase of violence and drama began last week and has led to chaos throughout the semi-autonomous city of 7.5 million people, with schools closed, train lines disrupted and major roads blocked by barricades.



Lam's remarks came as China's top legislature said Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of legislation under the city's Basic Law, which includes a proposed ban on face masks, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Monday that a ban on wearing face masks during public demonstrations was unconstitutional.

