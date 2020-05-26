Security laws will not affect Hong Kong's rights and freedoms, says leader Carrie Lam

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday (May 26) added to a raft of attempts by local and Beijing officials to provide reassurance that proposed national security laws would not trample on the city's rights and freedoms, amid widespread concerns.

"Hong Kong's freedoms will be preserved and Hong Kong's vibrancy and core values in terms of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the various rights and freedoms enjoyed by people will continue to be there," she said.



Lam said those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.



"The assurances are very clearly laid out in the draft position, as well as the explanation given by the National People's Congress leader. There is no need for us to worry," Lam said.

The laws target a "very small minority of people" who breach the law to organise and participate in "terrorist activities to subvert the state power", she said.



"Hong Kong needs this piece of legislation for the bigger benefit of the great majority of Hong Kong people."

Lam's comments came after Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aim to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city.



Hong Kong's security and police chiefs said on Sunday that "terrorism" and activities that "harm national security" are growing in the city, after thousands took to the streets to protest against the security laws.



Police said they arrested more than 180 people on Sunday, when authorities fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters as unrest returned to the city after months of relative calm.



Police Commissioner Chris Tang said there have been 14 cases involving explosives "commonly used in terrorist attacks overseas" and five seizures of firearms and ammunition since protests began in June last year.

