Beijing supports Hong Kong's move to delay extradition Bill, condemns violent acts

HONG KONG: The central government in Beijing has expressed its "support, respect and understanding" for Hong Kong's decision to suspend an extradition Bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face trial, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (Jun 15).

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam earlier suspended the proposed law, which sparked street protests across the city.



The central government also condemned violent acts in Hong Kong and supported the former British colony's police, Xinhua said.



In her speech on Saturday afternoon, the chief executive said: "The government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise, restart our communication with all sectors of society, do more ... work and listen to different views of society.



"We have no intention to set a deadline for this work and promise to report to and consult members of the legislative council panel on security before we decide on the next step forward."



NO RIGHT TO INTERFERE

China's foreign ministry said on Saturday Hong Kong matters were a Chinese internal affair and no country, organisation or individual has a right to interfere.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the ministry had taken note of Lam's announcement. He said China's determination to safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, was unshakable.

The "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong Kong has been governed by China since 1997 has been "earnestly" put into effect, and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people fully guaranteed, Geng Shuang said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.