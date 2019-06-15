Beijing supports Hong Kong's move to delay extradition Bill, condemns violent acts

HONG KONG: The central government in Beijing has expressed its "support, respect and understanding" for Hong Kong's decision to suspend an extradition Bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face trial, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (Jun 15).

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam earlier suspended the proposed law, which sparked street protests across the city.



The central government also condemned violent acts in Hong Kong and supported the former British colony's police, Xinhua said.



In her speech on Saturday afternoon, the chief executive said: "The government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise, restart our communication with all sectors of society, do more ... work and listen to different views of society.



"We have no intention to set a deadline for this work and promise to report to and consult members of the legislative council panel on security before we decide on the next step forward."

