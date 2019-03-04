Two dead, 15 injured in Hong Kong double-decker bus crash

HONG KONG: A double-decker Citybus crashed into a stationary truck on a Hong Kong highway on Monday (Mar 4), killing the two drivers.

Fifteen bus passengers - 10 women and five men - were injured.

The accident happened on West Kowloon Highway in Yau Ma Tei near Elements shopping mall, shortly before 10.30am.



According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the bus driver was hurled out of the double-decker and trapped under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was declared dead, the report added.



Dashcam video from a vehicle nearby shows the moment Citybus service 967 rammed into the truck.



Investigations showed that the truck had broken down in the second lane, and the driver was trying to put markers on the road to warn others when the accident happened, said Chief Inspector Wong Sai-kwan.

He added that police are investigating the 59-year-old bus driver's physical and mental health at the time, as well as the condition of the bus.

"We strongly advise all drivers or road users if they encounter similar situations, they should walk to the roadside and seek help, rather than put something on the road to alert anyone or still remain on the road especially on the highway," Chief Inspector Wong told reporters.



A section of the highway was closed after the accident.

Monday's crash follows a series of deadly accidents involving buses last year.

In February 2018, a double-decker bus flipped over, killing 19 people and injuring 65. Police arrested the driver for dangerous driving.



A coach carrying Cathay Pacific employees collided with a taxi on Nov 30, killing five people and injuring 31.

Days later on Dec 10, four people were killed and 11 injured when a runaway school bus mounted a pavement and ran over several pedestrians.

