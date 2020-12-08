Hong Kong to ban dining in restaurants to curb COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Dec 8) the city will ban dining in restaurants from 6pm to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases in the densely packed financial hub.

Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, said the government would also study additional relief measures for those affected by the latest restrictions.

On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 78 new cases of coronavirus, taking its total to 6,976.

The city has already limited most gatherings to just two people among tightening measures to contain a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel were not exempt.

Hong Kong has also ordered compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities.

Since Nov 17, more than 1,000 cases have been reported, only a few of which were brought from outside the city.



Hong Kong and Singapore have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.



