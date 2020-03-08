Hong Kong reports third COVID-19 death

HONG KONG: A 76-year-old Hong Kong woman died after she became infected with the novel coronavirus, becoming the city's third fatality from the disease, the city's hospital authority said on Sunday (Mar 8).

The woman developed fever, shortness of breath, cough and abdominal pain on Feb 28 and was admitted to hospital the same day.

Hong Kong also recorded four new cases of infections on Sunday, taking its total to 114.



The Hong Kong government on Saturday warned the city's residents to consider deferring all non-essential travel outside of the territory.

It had already placed a red alert - the second-highest warning in Hong Kong - on travelling to South Korea and the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions of Italy.

On Wednesday, authorities said that the pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission.

The canine, which belongs to a 60-year-old female patient, had repeatedly tested "weak positive" for the new coronavirus since Friday, when it was quarantined at an animal centre.



Since Feb 28, all pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days. Two dogs are already in isolation.



