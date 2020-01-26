Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park close to prevent Wuhan virus spread: Report

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, state media CCTV reported on Sunday (Jan 26).

Business is going on as usual at the hotels inside Hong Kong Disneyland, however, CCTV reported.

The Shanghai government said on Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday.



Several other tourist attractions, including part of the Great Wall of China and Beijing’s Forbidden City, have also been closed as authorities attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Two popular temple fairs in Beijing, which attracted massive crowds of tourists in previous years, were also called off by the city government.

The women’s Olympics football qualifiers, scheduled for Feb 3-9 in Wuhan, has been moved to Nanjing as well.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

