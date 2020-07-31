Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam set to announce delay to Sep 6 election as COVID-19 cases spike: Report

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce later on Friday (Jul 31) that the Sep 6 election for seats in the city's legislature will be postponed, local media reported.

Mrs Lam is expected to delay the poll for a year amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the global financial hub, a move which would deal a blow to the pro-democracy opposition, Cable TV reported.

Having scored an overwhelming win in lower-level district council elections last year, the opposition was banking on keeping up the momentum gathered since anti-government protests erupted a year ago.

Cable TV Mrs Lam would announce the delay in a news conference at 6 pm local time.



On Wednesday, Mrs Lam warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak, and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the disease's spread took effect.



The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.

The government has also tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea and air crew members.



CANDIDATES BARRED FROM STANDING IN ELECTION

Since the imposition of the security law on Jun 30 to punish what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, the crackdown on opposition forces has intensified.

Twelve opposition candidates, including young activist Joshua Wong but also more moderate, old-guard voices, have been disqualified from contesting the election. More candidates are expected to be barred in coming days.

The reasons cited by the city government for their disqualification included what authorities perceive as subversive intentions, opposition to the new national security law, and a campaign to obtain a majority that can block legislation.

The government denies political censorship or suppression of the right to run for the legislature, where only half of the seats are directly elected, while the other half is stacked with pro-Beijing figures. Critics called the move a political purge.

Hong Kong police have also arrested four students aged 16 to 21 years old on suspicion of threatening national security by allegedly being involved in an online group that pledged to use every means to fight for Hong Kong independence.

Mr Wong said on Friday the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature were "invalid and ridiculous".

He added in a statement that Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".



"Our resistance will continue on and we hope the world can stand with us in the upcoming uphill battle," he told reporters.

"Beyond any doubt (this) is the most scandalous election fraud era in Hong Kong history," he added.



