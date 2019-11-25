Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen humbly' to voters after shock poll result

A supporter (center) opens a bottle of champagne outside a polling station to celebrate after pro-Beijing candidate Junius Ho lost a seat in the district council elections in the Tuen Mun district of Hong Kong on Nov 25, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip FONG)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Nov 25) her government would "listen humbly" to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she leads.

"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," she said in a statement issued by the government.

Source: AFP/aa

