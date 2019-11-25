Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen humbly' to voters after shock poll result

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Nov 25) her government would "listen humbly" to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she leads.



On Monday, local media reported Hong Kong pro-democracy parties took 390 of 452 district council seats - or nearly 90 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This came a day after residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests.

"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," she said in a statement issued by the government.



The councils have historically been firmly in the grip of the Beijing-aligned establishment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The protest movement has several key demands including direct popular elections and a probe into alleged police brutality, and the result may bring new pressure on Lam to meet them.

She has previously rejected the demands as "wishful thinking" and repeatedly suggested the ballot would show most Hong Kongers supported her administration and an end to the protests.

"The government respects the election results," Lam said.

She also acknowledged that the result has sparked discussion of the fact "citizens are dissatisfied with the current social situation and ... deep-seated problems", without going into details.

The unrest erupted earlier this year when Lam's government introduced a Bill that would have allowed extraditions to China's opaque judicial system.

It was later withdrawn but the anger it unleashed triggered a wider movement for change that brought millions into the streets and saw violent clashes between police and protesters.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

