Hong Kong's Excelsior hotel to close next year, likely to drive up room rates in city

HONG KONG: The Excelsior, an iconic hotel overlooking the Victoria Harbour, will be shut down at the end of March next year, in a move some analysts said could reduce room supply in the Causeway Bay area by up to 8 per cent and drive prices up at competing hotels.

Mandarin Oriental International, the Singapore-listed owner of the Excelsior, said in a stock exchange statement on Tuesday (Oct 9) that it would close the hotel on Mar 31 next year and redevelop the site into a mixed-use commercial building.

The redevelopment is expected to take six years and cost US$650 million, the company said.

The decision to shutter the hotel, which opened in 1973, comes after a "detailed review of the long-term strategic options for the site", Mandarin Oriental said in its statement.

“The Excelsior has always been an important and much-loved hotel in the group’s portfolio. We will ensure there are plenty of opportunities over the next few months for local and international guests to visit the property and celebrate 45 years of memories," said Mr James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Some guests who have stayed at the Excelsior told Channel NewsAsia they will miss the 34-storey property, which was Hong Kong’s largest hotel when it first opened.

"It's such a shame. We stayed there for the first time during our trip earlier this year, and were looking forward to staying at the hotel again for our future trips," said Ms Winnie Seah, co-founder of Singapore coffee distributor The Singular Brewers.

"The hotel had really good service and a great location. It's right smack in Causeway Bay and a short walking distance to a lot of eateries," she added.

Excelsior Hotel overlooks Victoria Harbour. (Photo: AFP)

REDUCED ROOM INVENTORY

The closure of the four-star property, which is located in the retail hub of Causeway Bay, is expected to moderate hotel room supply growth in Hong Kong, analysts said.

This, coupled with stronger tourist arrivals in Hong Kong, is likely to drive up room rates at hotels in the area.

According to statistics from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, visitor arrivals rose by 10.4 per cent year-on-year between January and August this year, an increase of nearly 4 million people from the same period last year.

A report by DBS forecasts that the closure of the 869-room Excelsior will reduce the overall room inventory in the Wan Chai/Causeway Bay area by about 8 per cent, and 1 per cent for the whole of Hong Kong.

"This should benefit hotels in areas such as Regal Hongkong," the DBS report said.

Room rates at the Excelsior are priced from about HK$1,580 (US$200) for a superior room to HK$18,000 for a one-bedroom suite overlooking the harbour.

At the Regal Hongkong, a superior room costs HK$1,920, while a presidential suite costs HK$22,200.



Mr Corey Hamabata, senior vice-president of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, told the South China Morning Post newspaper that tight supply in the market will enable hotel operators to demand higher prices.

THE END OF AN ERA

Opened in 1973, the Excelsior will be 46 when it closes in March next year.

A tourist attraction in its own right, the hotel was developed on the original “godown” of Jardine Matheson directly behind the famous Noonday Gun and predates the city’s first official land auctions, according to its website.

It was a favourite spot among Hong Kong socialites, including the late Sir Run Run Shaw, founder of the city’s broadcast television network TVB, the SCMP said.

Come 2055, the hotel will become a mixed-use commercial building with a gross floor area of about 683,500 sq ft.

"The decision reflects strong commercial property values in Hong Kong and the expected higher yield associated with a commercial building at a time when the hotel requires significant investment," Mandarin Oriental's Mr Riley said.

Mandarin Oriental has said that it plans to redeploy Excelsior employees.

"The hotel has enjoyed a long and successful history, not least because of the extraordinary service provided by our colleagues on property through the years," said Mr Riley.

"The group is committed to ensuring that all Excelsior colleagues are treated fairly, with many to be offered positions in other Mandarin Oriental properties,” he added.