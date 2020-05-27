Hong Kong 'hard to see' as finance hub if China takes over: White House

Hong Kong 'hard to see' as finance hub if China takes over: White House

WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump is "displeased" with China's proposed crackdown in Hong Kong and has doubts over the territory's future as a global financial center if it goes ahead, the White House said on Tuesday (May 26).

It's "hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a briefing, saying the warning came directly from Trump.

Beijing wants to enact legislation banning secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong after months of massive, often violent pro-democracy protests last year.

Activists in Hong Kong warn the clampdown would effectively mean an end to the former British colony's special status, where elections, a free press and other liberties help make it an international finance capital rivalling New York and London.

