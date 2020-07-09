Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discussed Hong Kong on call: Canadian official

FILE PHOTO: Anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong&apos;s hand
FILE PHOTO: Anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

OTTAWA: Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday (Jul 8), a Canadian government official told Reuters.

The official declined to elaborate. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Separately, Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Wednesday that he discussed with his counterparts from the other countries many issues regarding international peace and security.

Beijing imposed a new national security legislation on Hong Kong last week despite protests from residents of the island and Western nations, setting China's freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track.

Since then Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.

Source: Reuters/dv

