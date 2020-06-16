Hong Kong govt considers further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is moving towards a further relaxation of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Jun 16).

While many curbs have been gradually lifted in recent months, Hong Kong's borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people. Any further easing of the measures could be announced later in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram