Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over protest violence

HONG KONG: Members of Hong Kong's legislature met Wednesday (Jun 19) for the first time since the largest anti-government protest in the city's history, with many opposition lawmakers slamming the pro-Beijing administration's handling of the crisis.

Hong Kong has been shaken by a series of massive demonstrations against a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, and the city's police force has been criticised for using excessive force to disperse protesters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos of police beating unarmed protesters went viral and sparked public anger, and the tactics were widely condemned. Police said force was necessary to fend off protesters throwing bricks and metal bars.



In a tense session, opposition lawmakers grilled Hong Kong's head of security, John Lee, over the clashes.

Many pro-democracy members of the Legislative Council wore black and carried white chrysanthemums in tribute to a man who fell to his death while protesting the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some placed placards on their desks reading "No China Extradition" and "Withdraw, Withdraw" - referring to the controversial Bill.

"We are sad that some people were hurt while expressing their views," Lee said, as he repeated the government's apology for the turmoil caused by the Bill.

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan holds a placard at Legislative Council on Jun 19. (Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE)

He said police were responding to threats from protesters, but opposition lawmakers ridiculed his comments.

"UTTERLY UNCONVINCING"

"The police were well-trained, and you have all the gear and you say the police were under threat," pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said.

"This is utterly unconvincing."

An opposition lawmaker was due to introduce later Wednesday a non-binding motion of no-confidence in pro-Beijing chief executive Carrie Lam, but it was not tabled before the session was adjourned until Thursday.

Lam suspended the extradition Bill after the first mass rally on Jun 9, and Jun 12 clashes between police and protesters.

In a tense session, Hong Kong opposition lawmakers criticised the government's handling of the ongoing political crisis AFP/Anthony WALLACE

But that failed to quell public anger and protesters staged an even larger rally a week later demanding the Bill be withdrawn and Lam resign.

Lam apologised Tuesday and indicated the law is unlikely to be revived, but did not announce a formal withdrawal and vowed to continue as the city's leader.

Protesters say they will not relent until their demands are met but have not yet announced plans for new demonstrations.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Jeremy Tan adjusts a white flower at the Legislative Council on Jun 19. (Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE)

"This great chaos is something I don't want to see," Andrew Leung, president of the Legislative Council, said outside the chamber, urging the government not to table any divisive bills.

"Maybe we can put aside the political issues for now."

Opponents of the extradition proposal fear it will entangle people in Hong Kong in China's notoriously opaque and politicised justice system, and threaten those critical of Beijing's policies.

The city's formidable business community was also spooked by the law, which they feared would damage Hong Kong's reputation as a safe business hub.