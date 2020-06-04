Hong Kong legislature starts voting on controversial China national anthem Bill

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on amendments to a controversial national anthem Bill on Thursday (Jun 4) that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The ruling could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 incident by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.



The Bill will govern the use and playing of the Chinese national anthem.

This includes provisions that threaten to punish those who insult the anthem with up to three years jail and with fines of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,450).

The Bill states that "all individuals and organisations" should respect and dignify the national anthem and play it and sing it on "appropriate occasions".

It also orders that primary and secondary school students be taught to sing it, along with its history and etiquette.

Protesters and pro-democracy politicians say the Bill represents the latest sign of what they see as accelerating interference from Beijing in the former British colony.



Britain handed Hong Kong back to Chinese rule in 1997 with guarantees that the city's core freedoms and way of life would be protected under a "one country, two systems" formula, which Beijing says it respects.



Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the Bill has been passed. This has been changed after Reuters corrected its report.

