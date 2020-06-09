Hong Kong to let some students from China return to resume classes

Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams in Hong Kong on Apr 24, 2020. (Photo: Jerome Favre/Pool via REUTERS)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong will let some students from China return to resume classes from Jun 15, the government said on Tuesday (Jun 9), in a selective easing of coronavirus border restrictions.

School buses will be arranged and students will be subject to health checks including temperature screening and submission of health declaration forms in Hong Kong and bordering Shenzhen as they commute to school, the statement said.

Hong Kong has reported 1,108 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

No new cases were reported in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Hong Kong last week extended a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people by two weeks to Jun 18.

It also extended entry restrictions for travellers from Macau, Taiwan and China until Jul 7 and Sept 18 for visitors from elsewhere, according to local reports.

Higher secondary school students resumed classes on May 27, while those from Primary 4 to Secondary 2 did so on Monday.

Student from Kindergarten 3 to Primary 3 will return on Jun 15.

Source: Reuters/CNA/aj

