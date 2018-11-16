Prisoner sparks manhunt in Hong Kong after escape from hospital: Report

HONG KONG: A prisoner in Hong Kong sparked a manhunt on Friday (Nov 16) after he escaped from Queen Mary Hospital, local media reported.

The man, who is reportedly Dominican, had earlier been arrested by police on suspicion of having a fake ID, said the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

He was taken to hospital on Friday morning after claiming to be unwell, but then escaped from the hospital at about 9am through a false ceiling panel in a bathroom, according to the report.

Police officers searched the hospital but could not find the suspect, it added. They then set up roadblocks in the vicinity.

The man is wearing a dark blue hospital gown and is believed to be going by the name of Leon Li, added Apple Daily.



Video posted online showed groups of police officers patrolling the building and its surrounding, as well as police roadblocks.



