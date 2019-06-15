Hong Kong mass rally will go ahead on Sunday: Organisers

HONG KONG: Hong Kong protest leaders on Saturday (Jun 15) said they would press ahead with a planned rally on Sunday despite the government suspending a proposed extradition bill, saying only a full withdrawal of the divisive law would satisfy them.

"We need to tell the government that the Hong Kong people will persist and will not discontinue our protest towards the government unless we see the withdrawal of the bill," Jimmy Sham, from the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters.