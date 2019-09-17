MTR train derails in Hong Kong, disrupting services on 2 lines
HONG KONG: A metro train operated on Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) network derailed during the morning rush hour on Tuesday (Sep 17), according to a post on MTR Service Update's twitter account.
Run by MTR employees, the account provides unofficial updates on train operations.
The incident occurred at Hung Hom station, causing the East Rail Line to be momentarily suspended; the West Rail Line suffered severe delays as a result.
Pictures posted on social media show passengers evacuating from the derailed train carriages, which cut across several tracks and suffered exterior damage.
As at 9.15am, the East Rail Line and West Rail Line were running at extended intervals, said MTR Service Update.