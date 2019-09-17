MTR train derails in Hong Kong, disrupting services on 2 lines

HONG KONG: A metro train operated on Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) network derailed during the morning rush hour on Tuesday (Sep 17), according to a post on MTR Service Update's twitter account.

Run by MTR employees, the account provides unofficial updates on train operations.



The incident occurred at Hung Hom station, causing the East Rail Line to be momentarily suspended; the West Rail Line suffered severe delays as a result.



Pictures posted on social media show passengers evacuating from the derailed train carriages, which cut across several tracks and suffered exterior damage.

0915 Due to line inspections required at Hung Hom Station, West Rail Line trains serve



Hung Hom - Tuen Mun, est 12 mins interval



Nam Cheong - Tuen Mun, est 6 mins interval pic.twitter.com/mjGsGdApfe — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) September 17, 2019

As at 9.15am, the East Rail Line and West Rail Line were running at extended intervals, said MTR Service Update.

