Rare MTR train derailment causes commuter chaos in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A rare metro train derailment disrupted services in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Sep 17) disrupting two rail lines during rush hour in the heart of the Asian financial hub.

The disruption to a usually seamless network used by nearly six million people every weekday happened after a train derailed while leaving a station in the city's Kowloon area, rail operator MTR said.

Local media reported that one person was injured. MTR did not immediately give a reason for the accident.



The incident occurred at Hung Hom station, causing the East Rail Line to be momentarily suspended, according to the MTR Service Update Twitter account. The West Rail Line suffered severe delays as a result.

Run by MTR employees, MTR Service Update provides unofficial updates on train operations.

Emergency crew is seen at a derailed train wreckage near Hung Hom station on the MTR East Rail Line following an accident on a train bound for Mong Kok East in Hong Kong, China September 17, 2019 still image taken from a social media video. @SEELIFEHK via REUTERS

Television footage showed hundreds of passengers trying to disembark from the derailed train. Public broadcaster RTHK said the train suddenly swayed and a door flew off before the train stopped.



Nearby stations were overcrowded with a backlog of trains unable to move and trains which normally run at two minute intervals were delayed to run at 12 minute intervals.

Pictures posted on social media show derailed train carriages cutting across several tracks and suffering exterior damage.



0915 Due to line inspections required at Hung Hom Station, West Rail Line trains serve



Hung Hom - Tuen Mun, est 12 mins interval



Nam Cheong - Tuen Mun, est 6 mins interval pic.twitter.com/mjGsGdApfe — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) September 17, 2019

Shares of MTR fell 1.1 per cent in line with the broader Hang Seng Index which was down 1 per cent.



As at 9.15am, the East Rail Line and West Rail Line were running at extended intervals, said MTR Service Update.



Hong Kong's rail system has been a target of vandalism during protests in the city with activists angry that MTR has closed stations to stop protesters gathering.

