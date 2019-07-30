Protesters disrupt Hong Kong's MTR services during morning rush hour

HONG KONG: Protesters disrupted services on Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system on Tuesday (Jul 30), as part of a civil disobedience effort in the ongoing crisis gripping the territory.



MTR services were suspended along parts of the Kwun Tong Line as protesters gathered at Tiu Keng Leng station in their bid to paralyse the city's transportation network, the AP news agency reported.

Protesters in the station put up flyers and held up a train by blocking train doors. Some angry commuters were also caught in commotion with the protesters.

According to MTR Service Update on Twitter - an unofficial account run by MTR employees - there were severe delays on the Island Line due to "disruptive" passengers.

0935 Due to disruptive passenger found at Admiralty station



Severe delays on Island Line



Consider other transport means — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) July 30, 2019

It earlier reported that trains services between Tiu Keng Leng and Kwun Tong stations were suspended, "due to disruptive (passengers) found at Tiu Keng Leng station".

It added, as of 8.36am, that train services were still running between Whampoa and Kwun Tong stations at four-minute intervals.

0827 Due to disruptive passenger found at Tiu Keng Leng station



Kwun Tong Line trains serve Whampoa - Kwun Tong,

est 4 mins interval — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) July 30, 2019

The protest comes in the wake of Beijing's condemnation on Monday of the "horrendous incidents" during last weekend's clashes, saying the violence has caused serious damage to the city's international image, rule of law, public order, economy and lives of residents.

It reiterated its support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and the city's police, and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence.

The protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory began in early June as a call to withdraw an extradition Bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

Since the government indefinitely suspended the legislation, demonstrators have broadened their scope to demand greater democracy and government accountability.